"Judge" Michael Owen McDonaldLouisville - "Judge" Michael Owen McDonald, 86, a devout Catholic, passed away on July 16, 2020.He was born in Pascagoula, MS on July 14, 1934 to Goronwy Owen and Judith McMurtrey McDonald. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Joan Marie Fowler McDonald, his beloved son, Mark Anthony McDonald, his cherished parents, his sisters, Ann Blumenthal and Sister Francis Anthony (Doris) McDonald.He is survived by his remaining children, Marty McDonald (Kathy), Judy McDonald-Burkman (Roger), Jenny Gehlhausen (Tim), Julie Olsen (Guttorm), and daughter-in-law, Barbara McDonald. "Poppy" was adored by his grandchildren, Michael McDonald, Emily and Tim Gehlhausen, Samantha McDonald, Elisa and Luke Burkman, Ingrid and Andreas Olsen. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Rogers, and sisters-in-law, Louise Gaddie and Rita Bowles, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.Mike attended St. Thomas More Elementary and Flaget High School (1953), which was a source of great pride and devotion (inducted into Flaget's Hall of Fame 2001). He received his high school diploma from St. Mary's Seminary College and was a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve 1954-1960. While attending the University of Louisville on a football scholarship he led the team in rushing yards his freshman year. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1957.Mike and Joan were married at St. Paul Catholic Church in January 1956 and began their beautiful life together. In 1963, as a husband and father of five children, and while teaching at Trinity High School (inducted in Trinity High School Alumni Hall of Fame 1995) he started the baseball program and coached football. Mike also worked on the side as an insurance adjuster. Amidst all of this, he earned his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Louisville Law School, and started the athletic association and coached football at Holy Spirit Parish where they were members for 60+ years. Appropriately, Joan's mantra was "Mike was never home!"Mike practiced law for 8 years before being elected Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge in 1971, serving until 1980 when he was elected and served on the Kentucky Court of Appeals until retirement in 1995.During his judicial tenure, Mike was one of the founders of the Jefferson County Public Defenders Office, spearheaded the current jury pool system, and was an Adjunct Professor for the MBA program at the U of L Business School. He was published in many legal journals, authored more than 1,700 appellate opinions, and was a guest speaker and lecturer across the country. He truly was a legal scholar!Much to Joan's chagrin, "retirement" was not in Mike's vocabulary! He served as an expert witness in numerous cases in the U.S., was federally appointed as an Arbitrator, served as a Mediator, was appointed Special Justice on the Supreme Court of Kentucky, and was a Commissioner for the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission.Mike embraced many charities, one of the closest to his heart being the Kentucky School for the Blind Charitable Foundation, Inc. which he co-founded. Catholic faith was the very fiber of his being, which was reflected in him receiving the Catholic Schools Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award in 1996.As impressive as all of these achievements were, the most important to Mike's humble heart were devotion to his faith, love for his wife, children, grandchildren and his ability to help those in need.His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the visitation will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jane Cornett and the staff at Nazareth Home for their wonderful care.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Flaget High School Alumni Association, Trinity High School, or Kentucky School for the Blind Charitable Foundation, Inc.