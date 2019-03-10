|
Michael Patrick Avery
Dallas - Michael Patrick "Pat" Avery was born on 10/29/1962 in Louisville, KY to Mike Avery (dec'd) and Betty Hickey Avery, died 03/05/2019 in Dallas, TX. Pat was a graduate of Trinity High School and the Univ. of Texas at Dallas. At the time of his passing he was employed as a technician for Makita. He is survived by his loving wife; Barbara Heggie Avery, mother; Betty Avery, aunt; Susan Hickey, brother; Jim Avery and uncle; Jack Avery. A celebration of his life will be held 03/16/19 in Dallas.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019