Michael Patrick "Pat" Burns
Louisville - Michael Patrick "Pat" Burns, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, with his loving daughter, Diane, by his side. He was a graduate of Trinity High School and attended Bellarmine College.
Mr. Burns was a retired vice president for Paul Semonin Company and had owned a construction and remodeling business as Pat Burns Construction. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Alma Burns, and a brother, Jim Burns. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Burns, and his former wife, Jane Burns, of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Mr. Burns was cremated. His memorial service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Springdale Community Church, 4601 Springdale Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40241.
Memorial gift donations can be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019