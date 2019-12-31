Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Michael Richard Vessels


1969 - 2019
Michael Richard Vessels Obituary
Michael Richard Vessels

Louisville - Michael Richard Vessels, 50, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky July 22, 1969 to Janice Watson and Michael Rudolph Vessels.

His grandparents, Ann Sherard and Joe Dragoo Sr. and Stepfather, Jay Watson precede Richard in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Janice Watson, brother, Dannie Elder Jr. Stepfather, Dannie Elder Sr. and a host of many aunts and uncles, family member and friends.

A gathering to celebrate the life of Richard will be Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 2-6pm at Arch L Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
