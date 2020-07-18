1/1
Michael Robert Cummins
1957 - 2020
Michael Robert Cummins

Louisville - Michael Robert Cummins, 62, of Louisville passed away on Friday July 17, 2020. Michael was born on December 7, 1957 to the late Robert and Margie (Jessie) Cummins. He was a Christian by faith and was in the construction field. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Robert Cummins; a sister, Lisa Fleck (Gary); and a niece Dakota Fleck. Funeral Services for Mr. Cummins will be held on Tuesday at 10am in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Interment will follow in the Smith Cemetery in Sulphur Well, KY. Visitation will be Monday from 3-8 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to The Healing Place or Southside Baptist Church. Online condolences at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
