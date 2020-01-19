Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Michael Roman Leachman Obituary
Michael Roman Leachman

Louisville - 68, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was a Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Marie, as well as his five brothers, Owen, Ed, Tommy, Bruce and Chris.

Michael is survived by his sisters, Nancy and Mary Jo and fellow veteran and brother in law, Tim. He also leaves behind his beloved grandson Brandon and three beautiful great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. His funeral service will be at 7 p.m. that evening. The burial of his cremains will take place in KY Veterans Central later next week.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
