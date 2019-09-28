|
Michael S. Morrison
Louisville - Michael S. Morrison, 71 of Louisville, passed away at his home Early Saturday morning September 28, 2019.
He was a retired butcher for the Fischer meat packing plant. Michael loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He enjoyed UK games and never missed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was among the first children to be helped by Kosair Children's Hospital and Crusade for Children.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jeanne Morrison, their children, Michael S. Morrison II (Dawn), Michele Langford (Chris) and Martina Webb, a sister, Theresa Grider and her children, Ricky, Michael, David and Matthew. Grandchildren, Steven, Jenna, Evan, Daniel, Connor, John Michael and Ella. He is also survived by a great grandson, Jaxon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Frances of Rome, 2119 Payne St, Louisville KY 40206 with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 2-8pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Arch L. Heady - Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Kosair Children's Hospital or WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019