Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Frances of Rome
2119 Payne St
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael S. Morrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael S. Morrison Obituary
Michael S. Morrison

Louisville - Michael S. Morrison, 71 of Louisville, passed away at his home Early Saturday morning September 28, 2019.

He was a retired butcher for the Fischer meat packing plant. Michael loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He enjoyed UK games and never missed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was among the first children to be helped by Kosair Children's Hospital and Crusade for Children.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jeanne Morrison, their children, Michael S. Morrison II (Dawn), Michele Langford (Chris) and Martina Webb, a sister, Theresa Grider and her children, Ricky, Michael, David and Matthew. Grandchildren, Steven, Jenna, Evan, Daniel, Connor, John Michael and Ella. He is also survived by a great grandson, Jaxon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Frances of Rome, 2119 Payne St, Louisville KY 40206 with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 2-8pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Arch L. Heady - Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Kosair Children's Hospital or WHAS Crusade for Children.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now