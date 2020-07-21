1/
Michael (Mike) Shannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael (Mike) Shannon

South Louisville - Michael (Mike) Shannon age 50 of South Louisville passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary W. Shannon Sr., grandmother, Vesta, grandfather Homer Shannon. He loved playing golf, fishing and pool.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Nick Shannon; daughter, Olivia Shannon; mother, Madelyn Shannon; 4-grandchildren, sister, Sandra West (Michael); brothers, Gary Jr. (Tina) Shannon, Jeff Shannon (Cindy), Mark Shannon (Cynthia) and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Hardy-Close Funeral Home in charge of arrangements where the family chose cremation. Expression of sympathy to Suicide Prevention. Obituary on www.hardyclosefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 21, 2020
I love you so much uncle mike.
Jennifer
Family
July 21, 2020
Rest In Peace Mike.
Paul Meeks
Paul
Friend
July 21, 2020
Rest In Peace Mike.
Paul Meeks
Paul
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved