Michael (Mike) Shannon
South Louisville - Michael (Mike) Shannon age 50 of South Louisville passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary W. Shannon Sr., grandmother, Vesta, grandfather Homer Shannon. He loved playing golf, fishing and pool.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Nick Shannon; daughter, Olivia Shannon; mother, Madelyn Shannon; 4-grandchildren, sister, Sandra West (Michael); brothers, Gary Jr. (Tina) Shannon, Jeff Shannon (Cindy), Mark Shannon (Cynthia) and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in charge of arrangements where the family chose cremation. Expression of sympathy to Suicide Prevention. Obituary on www.hardyclosefuneralhome.com
.