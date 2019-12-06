|
|
Michael "Mike" Smartt
Louisville - Micheal Charles Smartt, 65 of Louisville passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Smartt.
Mike is survived by his wife of 31 years, Melonie "Mel" Smartt, his mother, Jewel Smartt, children, Kelly Ransdell (Danny), Kristi Ranft, Stephen Lannom (Katrina) and Kimberly "Kim" Smartt, grandchildren, Kaleb, Kenzie, Hannah, Chase, Kadence and Tyler, siblings, Brenda Black and Vicki West (Marshall).
A funeral service to celebrate Mike's life will be conducted at 3pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport. Visitation will be held from 12pm until service time Sunday.
Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019