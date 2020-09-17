1/1
Michael Stanley Casey
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Louisville - 64, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1955 to his late parents, Robert and Rosalee Casey. Michael loved hunting, fishing, watching UK Basketball games, and drinking beer!

He is survived by his daughter, Bobbie Casey; brothers, Marvin Casey (Tina) and Robert Casey; and one granddaughter, Bella'Mae Rose Hueston.

Due to current social distancing restrictions, funeral services will be private with burial following at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Stephensport, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
