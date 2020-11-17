1/1
Michael Stephen Dawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Stephen Dawson

Michael Stephen Dawson, 41, died November 2, 2020 in Louisville, KY. Born December 1, 1978 in Rantoul, IL. Raised in Tempe, AZ, he graduated from McClintock HS in 1997, after which he enlisted in the Army achieving the rank of sergeant in the Airborne. He served 11 years including tours in Macedonia and Iraq. He became a chemical processor after returning to civilian life. Survived by parents Nancy (mother) and John Gwilliam, Stephen (father) and Nuria Dawson, son Luke, siblings James Dawson, Kelly (Gwilliam) Robles, Betsy (Gwilliam) Armstrong, Wiley Herman III, Amanda (Gwilliam) Phox and Laurel Gwilliam. Also cherished by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended Norrid family members, and friends. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mesa, AZ. December 5, 2020 @ 11am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved