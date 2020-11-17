Michael Stephen Dawson



Michael Stephen Dawson, 41, died November 2, 2020 in Louisville, KY. Born December 1, 1978 in Rantoul, IL. Raised in Tempe, AZ, he graduated from McClintock HS in 1997, after which he enlisted in the Army achieving the rank of sergeant in the Airborne. He served 11 years including tours in Macedonia and Iraq. He became a chemical processor after returning to civilian life. Survived by parents Nancy (mother) and John Gwilliam, Stephen (father) and Nuria Dawson, son Luke, siblings James Dawson, Kelly (Gwilliam) Robles, Betsy (Gwilliam) Armstrong, Wiley Herman III, Amanda (Gwilliam) Phox and Laurel Gwilliam. Also cherished by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended Norrid family members, and friends. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mesa, AZ. December 5, 2020 @ 11am.









