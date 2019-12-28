|
|
Michael Steven "Steve" Lay
Louisville - Lay, Michael Steven "Steve" 73 passed away Thursday December 26, 2019 at Louisville VA Medical Center. He was a United States Army Vietnam Era Veteran, an entrepreneur, a member of Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church in Hodgenville, KY, a member of Shawnee Masonic Lodge # 830, a member of Kosair Shriner Downtown Louisville Center, and a KY Colonel.
Steve was an avid horseman and enjoyed the Ky. Derby immensely. He also loved boating and was a true River Rat.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Leonard Lay; brother, Rodger Lay; grandparents, Rev. Forrest and Connie Dorsey; brother in law, Jerry Coots; and sister in law, Wanda Lay.
He is survived by his son, Quinton Michael Lay; mother, Effie M. Carter; brothers; Leonard Lee and Randall Ray (Beth) Lay; sisters, Donna Faye Coots and Joan Sherry Keeling (Tom); his former wife, Donna Sicard Lay; dear friends, Roy Wilder and Brent George; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Hodgenville, KY.
Expressions of Sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made to the , , Masonic Homes of KY, or Honorable Order of KY Colonels.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019