Michael Steven Onachilla
Louisville - Michael Steven Onachilla, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 85 years.
A native of Lakewood, Ohio, Mike served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged April 12, 1956. He graduated from Ohio State University and began his career in Newark, Ohio, before serving as Sales Mgr. of Vermont American Corp., Louisville, KY for 25 years.
Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis, and children David, Holly and Brian.
Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. Visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m. till time of service.
The family wishes to thank Caretenders, Hosparus and CNS for their excellent service and compassion.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019