Michael Thomas Stovall
Louisville - 66, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Michael was a prayer warrior one of his favorite scripture was Philippians 4-13: " I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Stovall & Hazel Stovall-Macklin; sons, Dontay Irvin, Duwayne Hale and a daughter LaTonya Crawford.
He is survived by his son, Michael A. Stovall; stepson, Derick Robinson;
Sister, Pamela Shoats; brothers, Ronald, Calvin and Andrew Stovall; half sister, Theresa Hale; half brother, Jerome Glover, host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Private Memorial service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019