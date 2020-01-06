|
Michael W. French
Louisville - Michael W. French, 51, was tragically killed along with his beloved dog, Harvey Pickle, December 30, 2019 while walking in Berlin, NY.
Michael lived his whole life with a passionate dedication to making the world a better and more just place for all. His sense of wonder and love of understanding led him to a long and respected career as an archaeologist working throughout the Eastern United States. That career was sparked as a boy in Mena, Arkansas, pouring over National Geographic articles about far off cultures, and excavating his Star Wars figurines. It culminated in a position as a senior project manager at Wood. His belief in "doing" and fixing meant he was involved in both multiple social justice causes and the more mundane home repairs of his "kith & kin". He loved to walk in the woods, and to share his love of science and astronomy. In recent years he had taken up running, joyfully training with his beloved dog, Harvey. He was an active member at Highland Baptist Church where he was loved by all for his honesty, his passion, and his compassion for those on the margins.
He wrestled with the deep truths of the Bible in his personal connection with God while being open to the Truth that exists all around us in all of Divine Creation. He lived simply in his daily life enjoying a good meal, a good beer and great stories. Above all he cared for his family in the fullest extent of the word and though they can no longer physically hold his hand as they continue their journey he will remain a bedrock of their lives forever.
He is survived by his wife Heather (DeCarlo) French, their two daughters Sophia (14) and Lydia (11), and his son, Isaac Wagner (25). His mother Mary Ann Zachary (William "Zach"), sisters; Michelle French Cole, Melynda French Buchanan Williams and her children Logan, Abigail, and Max Williams, brothers: Micah French (Rachel) & Ken Buchanan (Kathy). Aunt Lynda Mills Langley (Travis),Cousins: Travis Langley (Rebecca) & Melissa Langley Biegert (Larry). He is predeceased by his father Michael "Mickey" French and his brother-in-law, Steve Cole.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church, 1101 Cherokee Road. Visitation will be held at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane from 4-7 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020