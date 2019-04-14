Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jeffersontown Christian Church
10631 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Jeffersontown Christian Church
10631 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY
Michael W. Greer


Michael W. Greer Obituary
Michael W. Greer

Louisville - Michael W. Greer, 57, returned to his Heavenly Father on April 4th, 2019. Michael was born on February 12th, 1962 to Winford Greer, Sr. and Virginia Ann Wilkinson.

Michael is survived by his wife, Janet Greer, his daughters Stephanie Stahl and Sabrina Greer, step children Alan Morris, Angie Grey and Nathan Carey, sisters Phyllis Banks, Colleen Cambron and Bethany Graber, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews as well as many friends who will miss Michael greatly.

A celebration of life will be held at the Jeffersontown Christian Church at 10631 Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown, KY on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019. Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a celebration service immediately following.

In memory of Michael, the family would like for you to spread joy to others by performing a "Random Act of Kindness" as Michael was known for his generous heart.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
