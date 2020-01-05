|
Michael Warren Leitner
Louisville - Michael Warren Leitner, known to friends as "Mike," passed away on January 3rd, 2020 at the age of 72 years in Louisville, KY. Mike had a passion for the finer things in life, including food, friends and politics.
A native of Louisville, Mike attended Trinity High School and the University of Kentucky, obtaining a degree in Telecommunications and Theater. He was a member of the Air Force Reserves and was activated during the Vietnam war. After college, Mike toured the country with a Chicago children's theater group, The Pied Piper Players. He then opened a bar and restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky, High on Rose, and went on with his partners to open other businesses in Louisville including both Old Town Liquors and The Winery on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
On September 13, 1980 he married Janet Wesley Taylor. They raised two daughters, Jennifer and Katie, and one son, Ty. Dedicated to his family until the very end, Mike was always prepared to give advice and even brought out his "work graph" to show his kids the importance of furthering their education. He was a loving husband to Janet for forty years, bringing her coffee in bed every morning.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, James Warren Leitner and his mother, Lillian Rose Leitner. He is survived by his wife Janet, his three children Katie (Jaime), Ty (Colleen), and Jennifer (Brian), his mother in law, Helen Taylor Kuhn, and his three grandchildren, Hazel, Carter, and Warren.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday, January 8, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be on Tuesday, 3 - 7 pm, and on Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of service.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020