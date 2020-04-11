|
Michael Wayne Dedman
Louisville - Michael Wayne Dedman, 56, of Louisville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Michael enjoyed playing golf, working in his yard, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and dogs. He worked for numerous companies in Louisville as Director 3PL Operations and Facilities of Pharmaceuticals, where he touched many lives. Michael was a proud alumnus of the University of Louisville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruel Odell and Estelle Dedman.
Left to cherish Michael's memory is his wife of 27 years, Donna Dedman; sons, Timmy Brandenburg, Jr. (Carmen) and Tyler Brandenburg; grandchildren, Breleigh and Timmy Brandenburg; brothers, Paul and Jerry Dedman and Gene and Jimmy Sult; brothers-in-law, James Paul (Ellen) and William Paul (Lisa); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road is entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020