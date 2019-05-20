Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Michael Wayne Scott Sr. Obituary
Michael Wayne Scott Sr.

Louisville - 62 passed away May 17, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital.

He was a gentle, loving man who exemplified extreme passion in everything he did. Those passions included coaching young kids for over forty years.

Above all else, he loved spending time with his beautiful grand babies.

He was a good coach, dad, brother, and even better papaw. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louise Dial Scott and Nolan Scott; his brother Ernie.

He is survived by his children Kimberly Scott Roberts (Joseph), Michael Scott Jr.(Lauren), and Deron Scott (Morgan); his grandchildren Hailey, Christopher, Abbey, Conner, Noah, and Isla; and his girlfriend Lisa.

Services will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.

Visitation will be at Owen Funeral Home Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 2PM-8PM.

Burial will be at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 20, 2019
