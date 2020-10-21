Dr. Michael Wesley GrimesLouisville - 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 19, 2020.He was born on August 23, 1960 in Louisville, KY. He graduated from Manual High School and received his B.S. at the University of Kentucky. He then followed in the footsteps of his father and attended Auburn University, graduating with his doctorate in veterinary medicine. He later joined his father and Dr. Elizabeth Wood in practice at the Grimes and Wood Animal Clinic, located on Poplar Level Road.In his personal life, he cultivated many long-time friendships and was full of joy. He was ready to help when asked, and was always there when his mother called. He enjoyed spending many of his days off fishing on small lakes. He was generous to both friends and family, and enjoyed entertaining.Professionally, his many faithful clients praised him for his compassionate care of their animals, his kindness and his honesty. He treasured his loyal staff at the clinic.He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. George W. Grimes, and by his brother, Russell C. Grimes.He is survived by his mother, Shirley Grimes; two brothers, David (Debbie) and Patrick (Angela); his loving companion, Mary-Jo Horton; nephews Matthew, Bryan, Aidan, and Jackson; and great-nephews, Mason, Maverick and Maxton. He also leaves behind several furry felines that he loved and cared for.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Audubon Park United Methodist Church; 3200 Poplar Level Rd. Masks are required due to coronavirus restrictions and those considered high risk are cautioned about attending.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shamrock Pet Foundation; P.O. Box 24033; Louisville, KY 40224.