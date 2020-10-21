1/1
Dr. Michael Wesley Grimes
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Michael Wesley Grimes

Louisville - 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 19, 2020.

He was born on August 23, 1960 in Louisville, KY. He graduated from Manual High School and received his B.S. at the University of Kentucky. He then followed in the footsteps of his father and attended Auburn University, graduating with his doctorate in veterinary medicine. He later joined his father and Dr. Elizabeth Wood in practice at the Grimes and Wood Animal Clinic, located on Poplar Level Road.

In his personal life, he cultivated many long-time friendships and was full of joy. He was ready to help when asked, and was always there when his mother called. He enjoyed spending many of his days off fishing on small lakes. He was generous to both friends and family, and enjoyed entertaining.

Professionally, his many faithful clients praised him for his compassionate care of their animals, his kindness and his honesty. He treasured his loyal staff at the clinic.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. George W. Grimes, and by his brother, Russell C. Grimes.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Grimes; two brothers, David (Debbie) and Patrick (Angela); his loving companion, Mary-Jo Horton; nephews Matthew, Bryan, Aidan, and Jackson; and great-nephews, Mason, Maverick and Maxton. He also leaves behind several furry felines that he loved and cared for.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Audubon Park United Methodist Church; 3200 Poplar Level Rd. Masks are required due to coronavirus restrictions and those considered high risk are cautioned about attending.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shamrock Pet Foundation; P.O. Box 24033; Louisville, KY 40224.





Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved