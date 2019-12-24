|
Michelle Ann "Perkins" McAuley
Bethlehem, GA - Mrs. Michelle Ann "Perkins" McAuley, age 53, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Mrs. McAuley was born on May 25, 1966 in Louisville, KY to the late Thomas Harrison Perkins and Ann Perkins Hall. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Harrison Perkins. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Brian Lee McAuley; children, Zachary Lee McAuley and Madeline Ann McAuley; mother, Ann Perkins Hall (Wray); sister, Dianna Marie McAuley (Mark). In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to any of the following: St. John Paul II, 3525 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville, KY 40220; Assumption High School, 2170 Tyler Lane, Louisville, KY 40205; .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019