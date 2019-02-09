|
|
Michelle Deel Kruschwitz
Louisville - Michelle Deel Kruschwitz, 53, went to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior at her residence Thursday Feb. 7, 2019. Michelle was born July 11, 1965 to Bill and Judy (King) Deel.
Michelle was a registered nurse and provided the best care for her patients during her career.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Kenneth Kruschwitz, her twin brother, Mike (Sandy) Deel, her sisters, Lisa (John) McKiernan, Donna (Mat) Arnold, and Dana (D'art) Lykins, her nieces and nephews, Madeline, Patrick, Sam, Lauren, Connor, and Emma, and her fur baby Dudley.
Her Funeral Service will be 3 PM Sunday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane. Visitation 1-3 PM Sunday.
Memorials may be made to Southeast Christian Church or Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019