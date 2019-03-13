|
|
Michelle Green Ellam
Louisville - Michelle Green Ellam, 48, was born on October 20, 1970 in Louisville, KY. Her parents, Joe and Judy Green were blessed to have been given a presence in their life that they simply describe as "our beautiful daughter". Michelle passed away suddenly on March 9, 2019 at her residence. In the short number of years between those two dates, she lived a lifetime as a daughter, a mother, a sister, a best friend.
She was joined in her family by not only her parents, but two brothers, Joey and David. The true loves of her life were her two children, Catherine and Richard, whom she cherished with her whole heart. Michelle was a bubbly, vivacious personality that never knew a stranger. Although she faced personal struggles and trials, she never lost her free spirit, her creative nature and her love for others. While working as a hair stylist, she chose a path that allowed her to make others beautiful.
Michelle is preceded in death and welcomed into peace by her grandparents, Julian and Catherine Soete, Joe and Margie Green; aunt Sandy Taylor; and uncle George Soete.
Some of those left to cherish her memory are her children, Catherine Ellam and Richard Ellam; her parents; her brothers, Joey (April) Green and David (Kelly) Green; her nieces and nephews, Kendal, Ainsley, Blake, Joseph, and Ashley; her aunts, Kathi (Bob) Piersall and Cassie Soete; her uncle, Ricky (Karen) Soete; numerous cousins; her best friend, Sally Rosenbaum; her friend and former husband, Richie Ellam; and her faithful furry companion, "Rascal".
Please join those who love and care for her in gathering together to remember Michelle and commemorating her life on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:30pm at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". At 6:30 pm the same day, Rev. Bill Johnson will lead a memorial service at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that expressions of sympathy be made as memorial contributions to The Healing Place, 1020 W. Market St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019