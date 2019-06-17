Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Michelle Lynn (Bale) Cahill Obituary
Michelle Lynn Cahill (Bale)

Louisville - 52, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mary Jane Bale.

Michelle was a medical support assistant for First Urology -Dupont location.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Austin Scott, Chandler Thomas, Luke Alan, and Matthew Connor Cahill; siblings, Rick (Lee Ann), Mike, Donna Cowles (Kenny), Paul, and Greg Bale; companion, Walter "Bill" Hellmueller and his children, Marc (Lexie Ratterman) and Michael Hellmueller (Amanda).

Michelle's funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow in Mt. Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 17, 2019
