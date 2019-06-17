|
Michelle Lynn Cahill (Bale)
Louisville - 52, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mary Jane Bale.
Michelle was a medical support assistant for First Urology -Dupont location.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Austin Scott, Chandler Thomas, Luke Alan, and Matthew Connor Cahill; siblings, Rick (Lee Ann), Mike, Donna Cowles (Kenny), Paul, and Greg Bale; companion, Walter "Bill" Hellmueller and his children, Marc (Lexie Ratterman) and Michael Hellmueller (Amanda).
Michelle's funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow in Mt. Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 17, 2019