Michelle Mullennex
Louisville - Michelle Mullennex, 55 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away September 8th, 2019 at her home. She was born in Panorama City, California on July 25th, 1964 to the late Marvin Mullennex and Velvet Smallwood Mullennex. She was of the Christian faith and was a Registered Nurse. Michelle loved gardening. She was a free spirit, a gypsy at heart and was kind, loving and thoughtful. She is survived by her daughter, Chelsea (Mark) Baskerville; sister, Patricia; brothers, Shawn, Roger, Mike, Jack and Keith; grandchildren, Sophia, Levi and Owen Baskerville.
A memorial visitation will be held at Triumph I.D.C. located at 1196 Hillview Blvd Louisville, Kentucky 40229 on Saturday, September 14th from 4-7pm with the service starting at 6pm.
Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Mullennex family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019