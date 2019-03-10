|
Michelle Shogren
Louisville - Ms. Michelle Peyton Shogren passed away on Monday, March 4, at the age of 77. Ms. Shogren was a doting mother and grandmother who loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Born in Milwaukee to the late Dr. Lewis Tennyson and Marie Kirwan Peyton, Ms. Shogren grew up in Louisville and loved the city's culture and the classic beauty of its neighborhoods. A talented and creative artist, Ms. Shogren graduated from Spalding University with a degree in art and held a lifelong a passion for painting, drawing, and crafts.
Ms. Shogren was an avid fan of music, movies, and politics. She was an engaging storyteller with a broad and clever sense of humor that brought joy and laughter to others. She maintained her Catholic faith throughout her life and was a member of Cathedral of the Assumption, serving as a docent for more than a decade providing tours and educating visitors on the Cathedral and its history. In 2008, the Cathedral awarded Ms. Shogren the Bishop Martin John Spalding Education Award for her service in this area.
Ms. Shogren was preceded in death by her husband, Richard T. Shogren. Always her daughters' greatest champion, fan, and friend, she will be greatly missed by both of them and the rest of her beloved family. She will be remembered for her kind and generous nature, love of pets, unbounded laughter, and fantastic Christmas gingerbread houses.
Ms. Shogren is survived by her daughter Laurie Hardin and husband Matthew Hardin; daughter Julie Shogren and partner James Dautremont; grandchildren Benjamin, Maya, and Zoe Hardin; and friend and Mr. Hardin's mother, Song Hardin. The family will be memorializing Ms. Shogren with a graveside service on March 16 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Memories of Ms. Shogren can be recorded on the Ratterman Funeral Homes website at www.ratterman.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Altenheim Senior Healthcare Community, a non-profit facility whose staff provided such loving and compassionate care to Ms. Shogren in her final days.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019