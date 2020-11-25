Mickey Lynn Ballew



Hot Springs, AR - Mickey Lynn Ballew, 63, of Hot Springs, Arkansas passed away November 2, 2020. He was born November 14, 1956 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mickey attended the University of North Carolina, where he was a member of the baseball team. Because of Mickey's love of horses, he chose to be a horse respiratory therapist. He is predeceased by his parents and wife, Mary Condit Hill. A celebration of Mickey's life to be Saturday, November 28, in the Winners Circle at Churchill Downs, 11 AM. Memorial gifts are requested for the Mary Bubbles Kamp for Kids Program, c/o Kentucky Racetrack Chaplaincy, P.O. Box 324, Simpsonville, KY 40067 .









