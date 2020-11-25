1/
Mickey Lynn Ballew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mickey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mickey Lynn Ballew

Hot Springs, AR - Mickey Lynn Ballew, 63, of Hot Springs, Arkansas passed away November 2, 2020. He was born November 14, 1956 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mickey attended the University of North Carolina, where he was a member of the baseball team. Because of Mickey's love of horses, he chose to be a horse respiratory therapist. He is predeceased by his parents and wife, Mary Condit Hill. A celebration of Mickey's life to be Saturday, November 28, in the Winners Circle at Churchill Downs, 11 AM. Memorial gifts are requested for the Mary Bubbles Kamp for Kids Program, c/o Kentucky Racetrack Chaplaincy, P.O. Box 324, Simpsonville, KY 40067 .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved