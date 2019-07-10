|
|
Mig Temple
Louisville - TEMPLE, Mig Hoffman, 90
Mig was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on April 6, 1929, the only child of her beloved parents Mike and Lucile Anderson Hoffman. She died on July 9, 2019, from complications due to a stroke. Mig was preceded in death by her dear husband, Bill Temple, and her cherished daughter, Karen Michler, and is survived by her daughters, Ann McDaniel and husband George, and Marie Macadam and husband Steve, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Mig graduated from Ursuline Academy and attended the University of Louisville. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, and was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Community, Beechmont Woman's Club, St. Joseph Sewing Society, and Sigma Kappa Sorority. She was a line dancer and bridge player, an award-winning quilter, a competitive walker and runner, and a Senior Olympian.
There will be a Memorial Mass celebrating her life on Saturday, July 13 at 1:00 pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Community, 7813 Shelbyville Rd. Her family will greet visitors in the Narthex of the church beginning at noon and also after the mass in the Hospitality Room.
There will be a private burial at Shiloh Cemetery in Ireland, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Maryhurst, a place offering healing and hope to children and families in need, 1015 Dorsey Lane, Louisville, KY 40223.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019