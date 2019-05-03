|
|
Mike Baker
Jeffersontown - Rev. Charles Michael "Mike" Baker, 69, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 30, 2019.
Born in Louisville, KY, June 13, 1949, Michael was a graduate of the University of Louisville and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Mike served on the Jeffersontown Police Department and the Jefferson County Police Department, later serving as Chief of Police on the West Buechel Police Department.
Mike was an Army Veteran and a proud member of the Robinson Masonic Lodge #266. He served as Police Chaplain in Lynchburg, VA and Portsmouth, VA, as well as the Jefferson County Police Department and later on with Louisville Metro.
Mike served at 1st Baptist Fisherville and Bethlehem Baptist in Louisville, then was called to Beulah Baptist in Portsmith, VA. After serving nearly 5 years in Virginia, Mike was called to Victory Memorial in Louisville for 9 years, then was pastor at New Beginning Baptist for 23 years.
He was devoted to his precious wife, Janet Louise Cardin for 52 years. She made his life a joy. Mike had 2 daughters who were the light of his life, Tammy Baker (David) and Sandra Sterling (Kirk); as well as 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 2:00pm-7:00pm, with a Masonic Service at 6:30pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019