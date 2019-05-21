Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Louisville - Louisville - Michael (Mike) C. DePrie, 80, of Louisville, died May 17, 2019. Born in Oak Hill West Virginia, he was a graduate of Santa Clara University in CA. He served in the U.S. Army for 22 years & retired as a highly decorated Lieutenant Colonel, receiving 4 Bronze Stars across 2 tours of duty in the Vietnam War. He also co-founded DePrie & Adkisson where he was a CPA for over 25 years. Mike is survived by Ruth Bellis DePrie, wife of 57 years; daughter Elizabeth & son-in-law Brian Glenn; son Michael DePrie; and grandchildren Rachel & David Glenn. He is preceded in death by parents Leo & Virginia DePrie. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22 from 2-8 p.m. at Stoess Funeral Home, 6534 State Hwy. 22, Crestwood, KY 40014. The funeral will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Santa Clara University Santa Clara Fund. (mysantaclara.scu.edu/givenow) condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019
