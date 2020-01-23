|
|
Mike Hansford
Louisville - Mike Hansford, 75, entered Eternal Life Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Mike was born in Louisville to the late, Norman A. and Ann V. Hansford. Growing up in the West End of Louisville Mike established a reputation for himself as an incredible athlete. He would go on to win the City Scoring Championship in 1963 for football and All-State Football honors for his accomplishments at Flaget High School before his graduation in 1964. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War and went on to retire from the Insulators Local 51 after thirty years with the union.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Terry Baker Hansford; step-children, Susanne Washer, Jim Washer (Julie), and Sharon Monsour (Mike); granddaughters, Morgan and Riley Monsour; nieces and nephew, Luanne, Karen, Laurie, Kellye, and Greg.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. A brief funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with a private burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020