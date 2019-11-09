Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
For more information about
Mike Socha
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Socha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike John Socha


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike John Socha Obituary
Mike John Socha

Louisville - 61, of Louisville died Friday November 8, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Unit.

He worked as a commercial alarm installer for Johnson Control and was a member of the IBEW Local 369.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Franciszek Socha and Katarzyna Harasuk Socha; and brother, Thomas Socha.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jadwiga "Chris" Kowalski Socha; children, Jennifer Mays (Jason), Bridgette Socha and Robert Socha; grandchildren, Ethan and Cole Mays; brother, Marion Socha (Karen); and dog, Chase.

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. with burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Memorial gifts may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
Download Now