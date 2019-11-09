|
|
Mike John Socha
Louisville - 61, of Louisville died Friday November 8, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Unit.
He worked as a commercial alarm installer for Johnson Control and was a member of the IBEW Local 369.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Franciszek Socha and Katarzyna Harasuk Socha; and brother, Thomas Socha.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jadwiga "Chris" Kowalski Socha; children, Jennifer Mays (Jason), Bridgette Socha and Robert Socha; grandchildren, Ethan and Cole Mays; brother, Marion Socha (Karen); and dog, Chase.
His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. with burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Memorial gifts may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019