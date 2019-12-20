|
Mike Wagner
New Albany - Mike Wagner, 73 years of age passed away on December 19, 2019 in New Albany. He was born July 5, 1946 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Lawrence and Georgia Wagner. Mike was a graduate of New Albany High School, J.B. Speed School of Engineering at University of Louisville and played on the University of Louisville football team. He also received his MBA from the University of Chicago. Mike was a retired mechanical engineer. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Albany and was awarded the Citizen of the Year in Carol Stream, Illinois. Mike was an avid supporter of New Albany High School Athletics and University of Louisville Athletics. Along with his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sisters Donna Donaldson (Neal) and Dolores Greenlee.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Darlene (Esteves) Wagner; daughters, Debbie Steck (Michael), Nicole Robison (Jason); brother-in-law, Don Greenlee; grandchildren, Alex, Ryan, Jaden, and Emily, as well as 3 nieces.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm ~ 5:00 pm Sunday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1752 Scheller Lane, New Albany, Indiana with entombment to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019