Milan Robert Yankovich
May 14, 1927 - May 27, 2012
Those of us on Earth are celebrating your birthday in Heaven, wherein all souls who have loved you and those who have just met you, rejoice! Forever we adore you, love you, and keep your image within our hearts: your twinkling eyes, your spontaneous smile, your energy. We can hear your laughter, your highly intelligent conversation, your witty observations. Your mind illuminated and expanded our knowledge, as you continually learned something new and shared these discoveries. Always you would find a better way to envision something, and to accomplish it. Your creativity, enthusiasm and zest created a world of wonders and joy for all of us who love you for eternity. Where you are, there is brilliant light, and you continue to send it to us as a sign that you look after us. Your beloved soul is definitely with us, infinitely.
With everlasting love, your wife Cornelia, daughter Nina (with husband Tom), niece Biserka (with husband Julio), and many other family and friends who hold you close in heart and thought.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019