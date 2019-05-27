|
|
Milan Robert Yankovich
May 14, 1927 - May 27, 2012
Heaven welcomed you seven years ago, when you were greeted by loved ones who embraced and celebrated you, as those of us continue to do on Earth. How grateful we are to have known and loved and respected you, to hear your spontaneous laugh, to see delight in your twinkling eyes, and be uplifted by your abundant enthusiasm. We admired your creative mind. The beautiful garden that you envisioned and enjoyed for so many years, has continued to develop, and abounds in all that you would love: your inspiration lives within every tree and flower, every cascade of waterfall, every rock and stream, every birdsong; your spirit dwells here forever, in home and garden. Home was your haven, your place of peace. You have a Heavenly home, yet forever grace your earthbound home with treasured photos of your smiling face. So as you blessed our lives, we give thanks to God for blessings bestowed by your being born. You were again born into Eternal Life on this day in 2012, and although we miss you in the earthbound dimension, we feel your presence as you abide with us forever! Indeed, you illuminated life on Earth and will continue to add brilliance to Heaven. God's divine light beckons us through you, as your soul soothes us through a beautiful pathway of love. Love endures for all time and eclipses the closing of the journey on Earth. As you are in God's care, you are with us, everywhere! You are immortal and eternal in our hearts and minds.
With everlasting love, your wife Cornelia, daughter Nina (with husband Tom), and niece Biserka (with husband Julio) and many other family and friends who hold you close in heart and whose lives you touched and enlightened.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 27, 2019