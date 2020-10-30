Milan Zivkovic
Louisville - Milan Zivkovic, 60, entered Eternal Life on Sunday, 25 2020 at his home.
Milan was born in Doboj, Bosnia to the late Stanko and Jelisava Zivkovic. He fondly recalled his time spent on the water fishing and was an avid international and domestic traveler. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, brother, and friend.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jelena and Diana Zivkovic; sister, Dragica; mother to his daughter, Milena Zgonjanin; best friend, Stipo; nephews, Mladen, Milos, Zorica, and Zoran; sister-in-law, Dragica; and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held 4-8PM on Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road.
Online condolences may be shared at Ratterman.com