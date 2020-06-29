Mildred "Millie" A. BurdetteLouisville - 84, of Louisville, Ky., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 28, 2020.She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger O. Burdette; her grandchildren, Clinton "Bucky" Coy and Dustin "Dusty" Coy; her parents, Henry and Harris Wittekind; and her sister, Arlene O'Keefe (Mike).She is survived by her children, Brenda Coy (Mike), Roger Burdette, Rick Burdette, David "Joe" Burdette (Deana); her grandchildren, Michelle Coy, Brent Coy, Lauren Burdette, Nicole Burdette, Rick Burdette, Leigh Ann Burdette, David Burdette, Jared Burdette; and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.She was a loving wife, mother and friend to everyone who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, organizing games and buying prizes, spending time at Rough River, and making her delicious macaroni and cheese.Millie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m. for relatives and close friends at Owen Funeral Home, located at 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216. Food is not permitted and masks are recommended in the funeral home.Owen Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mildred A. Burdette please visit our Sympathy Store.