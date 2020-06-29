Mildred A. Burdette
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred "Millie" A. Burdette

Louisville - 84, of Louisville, Ky., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger O. Burdette; her grandchildren, Clinton "Bucky" Coy and Dustin "Dusty" Coy; her parents, Henry and Harris Wittekind; and her sister, Arlene O'Keefe (Mike).

She is survived by her children, Brenda Coy (Mike), Roger Burdette, Rick Burdette, David "Joe" Burdette (Deana); her grandchildren, Michelle Coy, Brent Coy, Lauren Burdette, Nicole Burdette, Rick Burdette, Leigh Ann Burdette, David Burdette, Jared Burdette; and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was a loving wife, mother and friend to everyone who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, organizing games and buying prizes, spending time at Rough River, and making her delicious macaroni and cheese.

Millie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m. for relatives and close friends at Owen Funeral Home, located at 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216. Food is not permitted and masks are recommended in the funeral home.

Owen Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mildred A. Burdette please visit our Sympathy Store.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved