Mildred Abby Tross
Jeffersontown - Mildred, 85, passed away January 17, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Lorena Ecken Abby; and brothers Jack and Tex Abby.
Left to cherish her memory is her gentleman, her friend, her love and husband of 63 years, Gerald Tross; her children, Jeff, Greg, and Teresa; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, all where the lights of her life.
Mildred enjoyed dancing, playing bridge, reading and cooking.
Visitation will be from 9-10 am Monday, January 20, 2020 at St Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr., with funeral mass to follow at 10 am. Memorial gifts may be made in Mildred's name to the Home of the Innocents.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020