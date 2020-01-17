Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Michael Catholic Church
3705 Stone Lakes Dr
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St Michael Catholic Church
3705 Stone Lakes Dr.
Mildred Abby Tross

Mildred Abby Tross Obituary
Mildred Abby Tross

Jeffersontown - Mildred, 85, passed away January 17, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Lorena Ecken Abby; and brothers Jack and Tex Abby.

Left to cherish her memory is her gentleman, her friend, her love and husband of 63 years, Gerald Tross; her children, Jeff, Greg, and Teresa; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, all where the lights of her life.

Mildred enjoyed dancing, playing bridge, reading and cooking.

Visitation will be from 9-10 am Monday, January 20, 2020 at St Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr., with funeral mass to follow at 10 am. Memorial gifts may be made in Mildred's name to the Home of the Innocents.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
