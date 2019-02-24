Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Resources
Mildred Allen "Mimi" Slater

Mildred Allen "Mimi" Slater Obituary

Mildred Allen "Mimi" Slater Obituary
Mildred Allen "Mimi" Slater

Louisville - 98, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

She was a homemaker and member of Buechel Park Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Slater.

Mildred is survived by her children, Walter Slater (Shirley) and Jean Davidson (Rudolph); grandchildren, Steven Bodner and Sheila Hooe; great-grandchildren, Brittany Mellick (Jeremy), Amanda McDaris (David) and Shannon Paulson (Brian) and great-great-grandchildren, Sophia and Bella Mellick.

Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday February 25, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of her service Monday at Highlands.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers from Rose Anna Hughes Home, Linda, Cathy, Awa and Debbie and the wonderful staff in the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist East.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
