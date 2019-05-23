Services
Pewee Valley - Mildred (Millie) Suddath Brewer, 94, of Pewee Valley, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Friendship Manor Nursing Home. She was the mother of 7 children: William Brewer Jr. (Jody), Donna Barnett (Dennis), Diana West, Linda Morgan, Charlie Brewer (Sue Ellen), Beverly McCombs (Greg) and Kathie Stoess (Larry). She had 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Her husband, William Brewer Sr., three of her daughters, Linda, Diana, and Beverly, and her son, Charlie, preceded her in death. She was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church. She loved hosting her family on Sunday afternoons and her family loved eating and playing games around her kitchen table. She was a big fan of playing cards; bowling, reading, and watching the Kentucky Wildcats play basketball. Her favorite love was her family and her church. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Friday, May 24th, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, with interment in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 pm, Thursday, May 23rd. condolences:www.stoessfunerlahome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019
