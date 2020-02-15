Resources
Fairdale - Mrs. Mildred Irene Canary Harrell, Age 96, of Fairdale returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, February 14, 2020. Mrs. Harrell was born in Louisville on November 2, 1923 to the late Wert and Ella (Madison) Slaughter. She was a member of Lone Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Harrell was retired from American Saw and Tool after 38 years of service.

Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husbands, Eadred Canary and Lawrence Harrell; son, Clarence "Bud" Ray Canary; sisters, Elma Lowe, Ruth Vincent Cooke, Mary Cowles and Dortha Basham Warren; and brother, Wert Slaughter, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Garnel "Butch" Canary (Teresa); daughter in law, Carolyn Canary; stepson, Tony Harrell; stepdaughter, Sandy Hubbard; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Betty Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow in Lone Hill Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 2 pm until 8 pm and on Wednesday from 9 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
