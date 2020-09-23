Mildred Ellen (Johns) HarperLouisville - Mildred Ellen Johns Harper of Louisville, KY entered into her eternal reward on September 21, 2020 at 99 years of age.Mildred was born in Logan County, KY on October 27, 1920 to Lee and Stella Johns. She attended a one-room schoolhouse until the 8th grade. She graduated from Olmstead High School in 1941. In 1942 she moved to Dayton, Ohio and worked at a defense plant during WWII. After 18-months she returned to Logan County and later attended Western Kentucky University. After receiving an emergency teaching certificate, she taught for three years. She taught 1st-8th grades for two years in a one-room schoolhouse (Harrison School) in Beuna Vista, and taught 3rd and 4th grades for 1-year at Gordonsville Elementary.In September, 1947 Mildred married the love of her life, Carroll O. Harper. They were married for 66-years, living most of their married life in Louisville, KY. Their marriage produced 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great granddaughters.She was a member of the Beechland Baptist Church and a former employee of the old Ben Snyder store in Dixie Manor. She was active in the PTA, and due to her years of service was honored with a lifetime membership in the Valley Elementary PTA. Spending time with her family was her favorite thing to do. She also enjoyed yard work, flowers, and making quilts. The highlight of her and Carroll's life together was their personal friendship with country music great Marty Robbins.Mildred was preceded in death by her parents (Lee and Stella Johns), two infant brothers (James and Ralph Johns), her brother and his wife (Russell and Lula Johns), and her beloved husband (Carroll O. Harper). She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses; Donald (Paula), David (Carol), Debra Faust (Erick), Darrell (Donna) and Dodie Hollis (Ken); one niece (Janice White); one nephew (Leslie Johns); one cousin (Harold Ray Johns); 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great granddaughters.Mildred will lie instate Friday, 11:00 A.M. at Beechland Baptist Church with service at 1:00 P.M.The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with her arrangements.