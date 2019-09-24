|
|
Mildred Frances (Spears) Dye
Floyds Knobs - 78, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky. Millie was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Dye.
She is survived by her husband, James Dye; children, Julie Dye, James Dye, Jr. (Tricia); sister, Mary Ann Nevitt (Junior); five grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and constant companion, Bon Bon.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) and on Friday after 9:00 a.m. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday in the chapel at the funeral home with burial to follow at South Jefferson Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019