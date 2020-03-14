|
Mildred Genevieve Gleis
Louisville - Gini Gleis, age 91, of Louisville KY returned to her Heavenly Father on March 12, 2020 at the home of her son surrounded by family. Gini was born in Berea KY on June 11, 1928, the second child of the late Berea College professor Charles Graham, PhD and Ethel Kiser Graham. Gini graduated from Berea College with a degree in education. Following graduation, Gini relocated to the Louisville area in 1949 accepting a teaching position. In 1950, she married her husband, Eric Henry Gleis, of Riverdale, MD whom she had met while they both attended Berea College.
Preceding her in death were Eric Henry Gleis, her husband of 55 years who passed in 2005 and their daughter Linda Ann Gleis Crawford who passed in 1999. Also preceding her in death were siblings Margaret Graham Moore and Carl Graham.
Gini was civic minded and of service to her family, friends and the community at large. She was a longtime member of Meadowview Presbyterian Church in Hikes Point. After raising her children, Gini worked for many years as a tax preparer for H&R Block. She shared her time as a volunteer in vision screening for the school system. She was recognized by the IRS and AARP for her 25 years of volunteer service focused on tax counseling for the elderly. She was recognized by Dept of Health and Human Services for Project Head Start, JCPS Board of Education for Ormsby Village and the National Assn to Prevent Blindness for her time devoted to vision screening.
In her earlier years she was active with the Scouts and worked at the voting polls. Gini and her husband spent much of their time supporting the activities of their children and grandchildren providing innumerable hours of transportation, cheering at events, assisting with school projects and overall lending their support and encouragement. They provided transportation to their friends who were unable to drive. Attending Berea College alumni reunions were also treasured. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons Dr Gregory Gleis (Linda) of Louisville and Paul Gleis (Kim) of Alpharetta GA along with seven grandchildren; Eric R. Gleis (Carmel), Matthew Gleis (Christina), Kevin Gleis, Anna Gleis Bottom (David) all of Louisville. Stephanie Gleis Murphy (Chris) and Karen Gleis Lowell (Evan) of the Atlanta area and David Crawford of Queens NY. There are seven great grandchildren; Mary Quin Gleis, Hank Gleis, Caroline Gleis, Carter Gleis, Samuel Murphy and Graham Murphy.
Many thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at the Atria Senior Living residence on S. Hubbards Lane and Hosparus of Louisville.
There will be a private family burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Berea College, 101 Chestnut St, Berea KY 40404 or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020