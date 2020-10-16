1/1
Mildred Grace (Downs) Roddy
Mildred Grace (Downs) Roddy

Louisville - 95, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Palm Bay, Florida where she resided with her son.

Millie loved her Lord, Jesus Christ, her family, and friends. She retired from PNC Bank. She served as a volunteer for SS. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and visited her congregation's shut-ins for twenty-one years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kenneth), her daughter (Mary Beth), her son Robert Gordan, her parents, and ten siblings.

She is survived by her loving son, Michael J. Roddy (Diane); a sister, Martha Downs Watts, seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 2- 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. Her funeral mass will be held Thursday at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
Incarnation Catholic Church
OCT
22
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
