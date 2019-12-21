Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
Louisville - 89, passed away on December 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Sr. and daughter Beatrice Griffin

She was a member of Parkland Congregation of Jehovah's Witness.

She is survived by her Sons; John Jr., Daryette (Sarah), Larry, Alonzo, and Timothy Griffin. Daughters; Doris Garvin, Earnestine White (Joseph) and Carol Rucker (Darrell). Siblings; Shirley Betts and Johnny Montgomery. 24 grandchildren, 59 great- grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.

Visitation 1-2 pm Friday with Funeral Services immediately following @ G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc.. Burial in Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
