Mildred "Millie" Hamilton


Mildred "Millie" Hamilton Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Hamilton

Okalona -

Mrs. Mildred "Millie" (Harper) Hamilton 88, of Okolona, returned to her Heavenly Father on March 3, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis on June 6, 1930 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Winnie and Opal (Compton) Harper. She retired from Phillip Morris. She was well known in her community. She was very loving and a generous person who loved to shop and always greeted everyone with a beautiful smile. She was a loving Mother who will be greatly missed by her family and all that knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Hamilton; a son, James Russell; grandchild, Tammy Russell; sisters, Evelyn Taylor, Mary Ritchie; and a brother, Leo Harper.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Judy Kelien (Orville); grandchildren, Richard (Sandy), Kim, Julie (Bryan), Tabatha, and Tim (Stephanie); 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lloyd Harper (Janet).

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm till 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 10:00 am till time of service at the funeral home.

Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
