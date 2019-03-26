|
Mildred Harris Yates
Louisville - 96, passed away Monday, March 24, 2019.
Born in Grayson, KY, she retired from Bacon's at the Shively Center after 20 years of service. She was a member of Ralph Avenue Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elmer Yates; parents, children, Donald, Michael, and Brenda Yates; five brothers; and three sisters.
Mildred is survived by her children, David Yates (Charlene) and Deborah Lee (Dennis); seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019