Mildred J. Twohey
Louisville - Mildred J. Twohey, 76, loving wife to Joe Twohey, passed away on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was born to the late Robert G. and Roberta (Garr) Dixon in Louisville on January 24, 1943. She is also preceded in death by siblings Iona Lutes and Robert Dixon and four children, Bobby Werner, Sandra Werner, Becky Schone, and Jay Kirchner.
Besides her husband of 22 years she is survived by children, Larry Werner, Tina Gardner (Dave), Terry Werner (Carol), and Chet Kirchner (Heather) along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 12:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 18, 2019