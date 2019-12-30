Services
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
(812) 246-3344
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
More Obituaries for Mildred McKay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Joann McKay


1934 - 2019
Mildred Joann McKay Obituary
Mildred Joann McKay

Memphis - , 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Providence Nursing Home. She was born on March 17, 1934 to the late Frank and Hazel Buck (Oetzel) in Campbell County, Kentucky. Mrs. McKay was a retired transcriptionist. In later years she worked at Clark Memorial Hospital as a Clerk. She was a lifelong member of the Memphis Christian Church, an accomplished pianist and organist; and talented ceramist. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clifford J. McKay and by her sister, Lois McDonald. Survivors include her son, Greg McKay (Amy) of Henryville, Indiana, her daughter Laura Gilbert (Jim) of Floyds Knobs, Indiana and her sister, Elinor Washburn of Fern Creek, Kentucky. Mrs. McKay also leaves behind four grandchildren to cherish her memory, Lauren McKay, Matthew McKay, Hope Gilbert and Kate Gilbert. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Memorial contributions can be made to Memphis Christian Church (13503 Memphis-Blue Lick Rd, Memphis, IN 47143).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
